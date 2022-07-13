AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Sells 206,681 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lessened its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 51.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 206,681 shares during the quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc owned about 0.07% of Digital Realty Trust worth $27,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 255,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,937,000 after acquiring an additional 28,594 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 170,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,195,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 18,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,737,000 after acquiring an additional 5,046 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $124.35 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.74. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.00 and a 1 year high of $178.22. The company has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($1.40). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 31.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.25%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DLR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.46.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $343,724.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,604,549.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $6,877,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $27,510,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

