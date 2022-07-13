AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc Sells 2,402,535 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc trimmed its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 64.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,328,073 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,402,535 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc owned 0.09% of Huntington Bancshares worth $19,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,122,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,991,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061,403 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,581,973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,239,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802,869 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,623,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $610,994,000 after acquiring an additional 5,513,700 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,648,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $580,538,000 after acquiring an additional 9,257,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,030,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $431,309,000 after acquiring an additional 234,588 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Richard H. King purchased 2,178 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $30,012.84. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 75,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,279.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 28,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $387,845.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 496,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,836,446.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,327 shares of company stock worth $657,985 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.12.

Shares of HBAN opened at $12.34 on Wednesday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $11.67 and a 52 week high of $17.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.38.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 26.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 52.99%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

