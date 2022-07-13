Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Trading Down 6.5%

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.20 and last traded at $20.76. 85,950 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 13,969,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AFRM shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Affirm from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $65.00 to $35.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

Get Affirm alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 9.36 and a quick ratio of 9.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 3.16.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.35. Affirm had a negative net margin of 52.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $354.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Affirm news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic purchased 1,091,738 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.33 per share, with a total value of $36,387,627.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,785,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,847,847.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired 2,107,799 shares of company stock worth $68,998,013 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFRM. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 484.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Affirm during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Affirm by 100.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Affirm by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Affirm by 540.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. 58.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.