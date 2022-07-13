Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Receives $50.17 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.17.
A number of equities analysts have commented on AGGZF shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.
Ag Growth International stock opened at $24.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.93. Ag Growth International has a 1-year low of $20.53 and a 1-year high of $34.95.
About Ag Growth International (Get Rating)
Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.
