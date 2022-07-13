Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Trading 4% Higher

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.84 and last traded at $2.83. 38,975 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,386,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.72.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Agenus from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agenus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $800.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.80 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.35.

Agenus ( NASDAQ:AGEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $25.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Agenus Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGEN. Strs Ohio increased its position in Agenus by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 184,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 107,200 shares during the period. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance boosted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 192.2% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 456,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. now owns 819,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after buying an additional 32,950 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agenus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Agenus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. 65.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

