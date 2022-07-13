AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST Purchases 13,300 Shares of AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) Stock

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B – Get Rating) insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST bought 13,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.22 per share, with a total value of C$82,726.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 827,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,149,183.46.

AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 7th, AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST bought 7,900 shares of AGF Management stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.32 per share, with a total value of C$49,896.40.

TSE:AGF.B traded up C$0.13 on Wednesday, hitting C$6.35. The stock had a trading volume of 164,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,031. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$6.56 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.19. The company has a market cap of C$433.95 million and a PE ratio of 8.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.16. AGF Management Limited has a 52 week low of C$5.96 and a 52 week high of C$8.52.

AGF.B has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut AGF Management from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$7.75 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$8.15.

About AGF Management

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

