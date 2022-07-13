Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Bought by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 275.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,432 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,518 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter worth $15,443,000. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter worth $413,000. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter worth $68,086,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter worth $444,000. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$99.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.56.

Shares of NYSE AEM traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.04. 254,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,510,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.30. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $43.74 and a fifty-two week high of $67.14.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The mining company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.25. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 82.90%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

