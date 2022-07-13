Agree Realty Co. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:ADC)

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 0.234 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th.
Agree Realty has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Agree Realty has a payout ratio of 153.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Agree Realty to earn $4.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.81 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.5%.
Shares of Agree Realty stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.06. The company had a trading volume of 533,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,351. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 40.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.36. Agree Realty has a fifty-two week low of $61.62 and a fifty-two week high of $75.95.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,456,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $760,276,000 after purchasing an additional 361,722 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,313,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,195,000 after purchasing an additional 451,462 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,808,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,757,000 after purchasing an additional 218,492 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,096,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,744,000 after purchasing an additional 311,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Agree Realty by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 859,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,034,000 after buying an additional 53,537 shares during the period.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADC. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised Agree Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Agree Realty from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.96.
About Agree Realty (Get Rating)
Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Agree Realty (ADC)
- 3M (NYSE: MMM) Is Now A Good Time To Buy 3M After Downgrades?
- Apple’s Global Smartphone Market Share Increases by 20%, Should You Consider The Stock?
- Greenbrier’s Profits Decline, As Stagflation Takes Hold
- Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL): This Dividend Growth Stock Deserves Your Attention
- Should These Two Airlines Be In Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.