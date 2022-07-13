Agree Realty Co. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:ADC)

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 0.234 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th.

Agree Realty has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Agree Realty has a payout ratio of 153.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Agree Realty to earn $4.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.81 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.5%.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Shares of Agree Realty stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.06. The company had a trading volume of 533,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,351. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 40.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.36. Agree Realty has a fifty-two week low of $61.62 and a fifty-two week high of $75.95.

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 35.65%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agree Realty will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,456,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $760,276,000 after purchasing an additional 361,722 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,313,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,195,000 after purchasing an additional 451,462 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,808,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,757,000 after purchasing an additional 218,492 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,096,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,744,000 after purchasing an additional 311,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Agree Realty by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 859,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,034,000 after buying an additional 53,537 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADC. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised Agree Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Agree Realty from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Agree Realty from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.96.

About Agree Realty (Get Rating)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.