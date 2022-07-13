Alexco Resource (AXU) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN: AXU) in the last few weeks:

7/6/2022 – Alexco Resource was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

7/6/2022 – Alexco Resource was downgraded by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

6/22/2022 – Alexco Resource was downgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald to a “buy” rating.

6/22/2022 – Alexco Resource had its price target lowered by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $3.25 to $1.75.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AXU traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.44. 62,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,151,738. Alexco Resource Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.73 million, a P/E ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.06.

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU – Get Rating) (TSE:AXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 million. Alexco Resource had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 49.69%. Research analysts predict that Alexco Resource Corp. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Alexco Resource by 654.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 125,511 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 108,877 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Alexco Resource by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,124,691 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after buying an additional 281,936 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alexco Resource by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,918,141 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,038,000 after buying an additional 967,393 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Alexco Resource in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Alexco Resource by 89.2% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 296,164 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 139,646 shares during the last quarter. 26.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, evaluation, development, and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 722 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, 1 quartz mining license and 50% of 3 quartz mining leases, 2 crown grants, and 6 fee simple lots and 7 surface leases located in Yukon Territory.

