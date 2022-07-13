Alexco Resource (AXU) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN: AXU) in the last few weeks:
- 7/6/2022 – Alexco Resource was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 7/6/2022 – Alexco Resource was downgraded by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 6/22/2022 – Alexco Resource was downgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald to a “buy” rating.
- 6/22/2022 – Alexco Resource had its price target lowered by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $3.25 to $1.75.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AXU traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.44. 62,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,151,738. Alexco Resource Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.73 million, a P/E ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.06.
Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU – Get Rating) (TSE:AXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 million. Alexco Resource had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 49.69%. Research analysts predict that Alexco Resource Corp. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.
Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, evaluation, development, and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 722 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, 1 quartz mining license and 50% of 3 quartz mining leases, 2 crown grants, and 6 fee simple lots and 7 surface leases located in Yukon Territory.
