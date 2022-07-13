Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.95

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.95 and traded as low as $1.72. Allied Healthcare Products shares last traded at $1.82, with a volume of 9,839 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Allied Healthcare Products alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average of $2.94.

Allied Healthcare Products ( NASDAQ:AHPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.87 million for the quarter. Allied Healthcare Products had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 6.68%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allied Healthcare Products stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.56% of Allied Healthcare Products worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Allied Healthcare Products Company Profile (NASDAQ:AHPI)

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company offers respiratory care/anesthesia products, including air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products comprising aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, portable suction equipment, and a line of respiratory disposable products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Healthcare Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Healthcare Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.