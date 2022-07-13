AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 586,648 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,049 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.25% of AMETEK worth $79,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter worth $32,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter worth $32,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $110.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.65. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.17 and a 1 year high of $148.07.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 18.02%. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, May 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.64%.

AME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AMETEK from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.10.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

