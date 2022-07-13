Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,956 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 7.1% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 601 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 3.0% in the first quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.9% during the first quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.57.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $1.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $245.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,227,161. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $258.45. The company has a market cap of $131.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $244.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.4 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

