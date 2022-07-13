Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) is Element Wealth LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Element Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the quarter. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF makes up 5.6% of Element Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF were worth $6,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 11,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 971.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 20,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:DIVO traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.76. The stock had a trading volume of 369,864 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.26. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a one year low of $25.59 and a one year high of $30.79.

