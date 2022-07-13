Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Delcath Systems (DCTH)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ: DCTH) recently:

7/8/2022 – Delcath Systems is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/24/2022 – Delcath Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $23.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DCTH traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.92. The stock had a trading volume of 199 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,728. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.85. The company has a market capitalization of $31.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.84. Delcath Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.49 and a 1 year high of $11.95.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 million. Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 246.07% and a negative net margin of 764.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.04) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Delcath Systems, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven A. J. Salamon bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $29,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,177.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 12,900 shares of company stock worth $67,353. 16.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Delcath Systems in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delcath Systems by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Delcath Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $661,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 19,605 shares during the period. 21.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

