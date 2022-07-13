Analysts Set CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) PT at $21.57

Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.67.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on CNX Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on CNX Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of CNX Resources to $23.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 30.8% during the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 28,913.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

CNX stock opened at $16.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.19, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.37. CNX Resources has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $24.21.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of ($913.10) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.43 million. The business’s revenue was down 293.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CNX Resources will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CNX Resources (Get Rating)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.