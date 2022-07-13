Analysts Set ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) PT at $10.25

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.25.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IMGN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of ImmunoGen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,460,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after buying an additional 376,567 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 56,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 28,656 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 3,959.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 32,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 31,990 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,741,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,489,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IMGN opened at $5.22 on Wednesday. ImmunoGen has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $7.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.06 and a 200 day moving average of $5.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 0.98.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.11. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 140.30% and a negative return on equity of 82.39%. The company had revenue of $38.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that ImmunoGen will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

