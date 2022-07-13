Analyzing The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) and Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV)

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) and The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Advantage Solutions has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The OLB Group has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Advantage Solutions and The OLB Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advantage Solutions 1.97% 6.26% 2.76% The OLB Group -22.92% -18.58% -17.16%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Advantage Solutions and The OLB Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advantage Solutions $3.60 billion 0.36 $54.49 million $0.21 19.29 The OLB Group $16.71 million 0.79 -$4.98 million ($0.56) -1.61

Advantage Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than The OLB Group. The OLB Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Advantage Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.5% of Advantage Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.7% of The OLB Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of Advantage Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 53.2% of The OLB Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Advantage Solutions and The OLB Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advantage Solutions 0 3 1 0 2.25 The OLB Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Advantage Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 134.57%. Given Advantage Solutions’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Advantage Solutions is more favorable than The OLB Group.

Summary

Advantage Solutions beats The OLB Group on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Advantage Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advantage Solutions Inc. provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services. This segment also provides retailer-centric services comprising retailer-centric merchandising, in-store media, and digital commerce. The Marketing segment offers brand-centric services, including shopper and consumer marketing, and brand experiential services; and retailer-centric services, such as retail experiential, private label, digital marketing, and digital media and advertising. The company was formerly known as Karman Holding Corp. and changed its name to Advantage Solutions Inc. in March 2016. Advantage Solutions Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

The OLB Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The OLB Group, Inc. is a diversified fintech e-commerce merchant services provider and Bitcoin crypto mining enterprise. The Company’s eCommerce platform delivers e-commerce services for a digital commerce solution to over 10,500 merchants in all 50 states. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, DMINT, Inc, is engaged in the mining of Bitcoin utilizing low carbon natural gas with over 1,000 application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC)-based S19j Pro 96T mining computers. www.olb.com and www.olb.com/investors-data.

