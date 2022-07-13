Anexo Group (LON:ANX) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Anexo Group Plc (LON:ANX – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 129.25 ($1.54) and last traded at GBX 130 ($1.55). Approximately 32,128 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 71,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 130.50 ($1.55).

The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.26. The company has a market cap of £153.98 million and a PE ratio of 812.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 127.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 135.01.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from Anexo Group’s previous dividend of $0.50. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Anexo Group’s payout ratio is presently 9.38%.

Anexo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated credit hire and legal services to the clients involved in a non-fault accident in the United Kingdom. It offers replacement vehicles and associated legal assistance to consumers involved in non-fault motor accidents. The company also provides integrated end-to-end services, such as the provision of a credit hire vehicle, upfront settlement of repair and recovery charges through to the management and recovery of costs, and processing of associated personal injury claims.

