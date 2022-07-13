Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Rating) were down 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.94 and last traded at $3.06. Approximately 97,091 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 83,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.08.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.04. The company has a market cap of $91.41 million, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.46.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Anixa Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of Anixa Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $27,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 988,070 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,715.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 3,312.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 13,249 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Anixa Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

Anixa Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANIX)

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell technology, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer; and the discovery and development of anti-viral drug candidates for the treatment of COVID-19 focused on inhibiting certain protein functions of the virus.

