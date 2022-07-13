Apollo Currency (APL) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $628,920.00

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 13th. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $10.39 million and $628,920.00 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded up 16.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00093472 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000571 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00016415 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001533 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.84 or 0.00258522 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00043734 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00008085 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com . Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

