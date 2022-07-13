APYSwap Reaches Market Capitalization of $346,807.89 (APYS)

APYSwap (APYS) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. APYSwap has a total market cap of $346,807.89 and $41,656.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APYSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.0191 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, APYSwap has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005025 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00099016 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00017639 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Orbler (ORBR) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00169603 BTC.

About APYSwap

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

