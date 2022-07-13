Aquila Services Group plc (LON:AQSG) Raises Dividend to GBX 0.40 Per Share

Aquila Services Group plc (LON:AQSG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.00) per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This is an increase from Aquila Services Group’s previous dividend of $0.20. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON AQSG opened at GBX 28 ($0.33) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 26.31 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 25.85. The company has a market cap of £11.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,800.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Aquila Services Group has a 1 year low of GBX 23 ($0.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 30 ($0.36).
Aquila Services Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Greenbrier’s Profits Decline, As Stagflation Takes Hold
- Should These Two Airlines Be In Your Portfolio?
- Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL): This Dividend Growth Stock Deserves Your Attention
- Is There a Reasonable Price to Buy Stitch Fix Stock?
- 3 Smid Caps Under $20 Set to Recover
Receive News & Ratings for Aquila Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquila Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.