Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 3,944 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,944 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 1.5% of Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Savior LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter.

VTI stock opened at $190.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.83. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $181.67 and a 1-year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

