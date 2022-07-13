Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Grows Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $2,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,655,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Nasdaq by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,551,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,883,000 after buying an additional 495,357 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Nasdaq by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,546,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,794,911,000 after buying an additional 362,632 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,595,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,058,000 after purchasing an additional 197,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 12,935.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 193,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,560,000 after purchasing an additional 191,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on NDAQ shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Nasdaq from $188.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Nasdaq from $184.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Nasdaq from $182.00 to $174.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.00.

Shares of NDAQ traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $154.14. The stock had a trading volume of 5,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,841. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.77 and a 200 day moving average of $168.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.31 and a twelve month high of $214.96.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $892.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.18 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 20.31%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 34.43%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $224,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,440,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total transaction of $80,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,086 shares in the company, valued at $5,671,301.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

