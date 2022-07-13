Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Has $4.52 Million Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $4,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $6,877,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $27,510,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $343,724.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,604,549.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DLR stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $123.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,172. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.32. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $124.00 and a one year high of $178.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 101.25%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DLR shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. TheStreet raised Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. TD Securities upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.46.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

