Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Reduces Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI decreased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive makes up approximately 1.8% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $9,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORLY. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,133,000. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 110,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,735,000 after buying an additional 9,438 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $7.73 on Wednesday, hitting $661.02. The company had a trading volume of 5,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,340. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $562.90 and a twelve month high of $748.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $622.90 and a 200-day moving average of $659.12.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.43 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 2,699.29% and a net margin of 15.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher purchased 835 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $600.00 per share, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves purchased 175 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $572.77 per share, with a total value of $100,234.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,967.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORLY. DA Davidson raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $740.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $837.00 to $788.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $662.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $721.04.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

