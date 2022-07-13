Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Sells 1,606 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI cut its position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 48.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TPL. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 24 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 64 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TPL traded up $59.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,608.37. The company had a trading volume of 372 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,611. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52 week low of $946.29 and a 52 week high of $1,756.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,505.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,337.00.

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $12.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $13.82 by ($1.18). The firm had revenue of $147.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.60 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 60.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a $23.00 dividend. This represents a $92.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This is a boost from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is 29.25%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

