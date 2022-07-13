ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Trading Down 4.4%

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) traded down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $72.31 and last traded at $72.55. 2,953 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 384,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.85.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ArcBest in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ArcBest in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of ArcBest in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of ArcBest in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.89.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.55.

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $1.00. ArcBest had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. This is a positive change from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in ArcBest by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,107,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in ArcBest by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431 shares during the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new stake in ArcBest in the 4th quarter valued at about $555,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ArcBest in the 4th quarter valued at about $735,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in ArcBest in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

