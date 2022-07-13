Ardevora Asset Management LLP Has $64.51 Million Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lessened its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 279,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 22,376 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.15% of IQVIA worth $64,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,943,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,241,265,000 after purchasing an additional 25,957 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,453,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $971,769,000 after purchasing an additional 102,232 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,488,845 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $702,201,000 after purchasing an additional 132,455 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,034,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $573,976,000 after acquiring an additional 29,048 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $509,423,000. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA stock opened at $213.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.67 and a 52 week high of $285.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $210.17 and a 200-day moving average of $228.29.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.07. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. IQVIA’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on IQVIA from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim started coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded IQVIA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $231.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.53.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

