Ardevora Asset Management LLP Has $67.61 Million Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP decreased its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,805,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 390,597 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in CSX were worth $67,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the first quarter worth $34,000. American National Bank raised its position in shares of CSX by 35.9% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the first quarter worth $112,000. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. Argus boosted their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CSX in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.14.

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,344,606.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSX opened at $28.01 on Wednesday. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $28.09 and a 52-week high of $38.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.82.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 29.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

CSX Profile (Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.