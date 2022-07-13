Ardevora Asset Management LLP Has $73.97 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lowered its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 270,750 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 32,647 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises 1.0% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $73,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $272.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.10.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $206.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $195.68 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $217.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.71.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.43%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

