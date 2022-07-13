Ardevora Asset Management LLP Increases Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 469,654 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in NIKE were worth $63,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NKE stock opened at $102.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.53 and a 1 year high of $179.10.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

NIKE declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,732.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,735 shares of company stock valued at $7,944,215 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. HSBC decreased their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on NIKE from $139.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. KGI Securities cut NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.96.

NIKE Profile (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.