Ardevora Asset Management LLP Sells 13,012 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP trimmed its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 988,207 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,012 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned 0.28% of Fortive worth $60,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at $221,385,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 428.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,976,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413,002 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,035,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $841,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,891 shares during the last quarter. Covea Finance bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at $58,488,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,668,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,742,000 after acquiring an additional 714,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

FTV stock opened at $54.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.24. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $53.05 and a 1-year high of $79.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

FTV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen dropped their price target on Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Argus raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on Fortive from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Fortive from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.36.

In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon bought 17,400 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 98,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,758,653.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

