Ardevora Asset Management LLP Sells 197,337 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,023,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,337 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Mondelez International worth $64,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 197.9% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth $1,349,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 200,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,310,000 after purchasing an additional 12,802 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.55.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $62.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.56 and a 200 day moving average of $64.09. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47. The firm has a market cap of $85.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.14%.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

