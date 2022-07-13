Argon Price Up 27.4% Over Last Week (ARGON)

Argon (ARGON) traded up 28.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. Over the last week, Argon has traded up 27.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Argon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Argon has a market cap of $191,145.40 and approximately $190,816.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Argon Coin Profile

Argon’s total supply is 85,823,822 coins and its circulating supply is 79,998,944 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Argon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Argon using one of the exchanges listed above.

