Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Trading 4.5% Higher

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) traded up 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.53 and last traded at $8.53. 2,192 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 894,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.16.
The company has a market cap of $701.03 million, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of -0.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.94.
Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.07. Atea Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 34.49% and a return on equity of 7.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR)
Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an antiviral drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Atea Pharmaceuticals (AVIR)
- 3M (NYSE: MMM) Is Now A Good Time To Buy 3M After Downgrades?
- Apple’s Global Smartphone Market Share Increases by 20%, Should You Consider The Stock?
- Greenbrier’s Profits Decline, As Stagflation Takes Hold
- Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL): This Dividend Growth Stock Deserves Your Attention
- Should These Two Airlines Be In Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.