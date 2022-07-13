Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Trading 4.5% Higher

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) traded up 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.53 and last traded at $8.53. 2,192 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 894,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.16.

The company has a market cap of $701.03 million, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of -0.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.94.

Get Atea Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.07. Atea Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 34.49% and a return on equity of 7.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 181,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 13,449 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 999.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 78,187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an antiviral drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.