Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUROW) Shares Up 3.8%

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUROW – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. 2,136 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 40,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.56.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 604.8% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 362,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 310,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 108.7% in the first quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 977,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 509,151 shares during the last quarter.

