Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) Shares Down 4%

Shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM – Get Rating) were down 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.56. Approximately 118,961 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 462,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $60.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.35 and a beta of 1.68.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines ( NYSE:ASM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprises four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

