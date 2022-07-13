Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) Shares Down 4%

Shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM – Get Rating) were down 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.56. Approximately 118,961 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 462,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $60.21 million, a P/E ratio of 51.35 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.64.
About Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM)
Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprises four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.
