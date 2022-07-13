Avitas Wealth Management LLC Has $5.01 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,153 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises about 0.9% of Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 280.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TXN. Benchmark began coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.50.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $154.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $162.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.98. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $144.46 and a 52 week high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.54.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.18. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.63%.

In related news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

