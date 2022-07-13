Avitas Wealth Management LLC Has $6.93 Million Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,612 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up about 1.3% of Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $6,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1,538.5% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $174.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $151.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.27.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $88.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.02 and a 200-day moving average of $123.06. The company has a market capitalization of $77.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.50. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.67 and a 52 week high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.87%.

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

