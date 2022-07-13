Avitas Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,329,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

NYSE:MDT opened at $88.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $86.95 and a 1 year high of $135.89.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 72.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on Medtronic to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.96.

Medtronic Profile (Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.