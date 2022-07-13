Avivagen (CVE:VIV) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Shares of Avivagen Inc. (CVE:VIV – Get Rating) fell 2.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. 3,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 45,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.
The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,402.32. The stock has a market cap of C$14.09 million and a P/E ratio of -1.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.22.
Avivagen Company Profile (CVE:VIV)
