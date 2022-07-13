Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.00- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $215.00M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $209.86 million. Axcelis Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

ACLS stock opened at $52.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.65. Axcelis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $83.74.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $203.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.12 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $98.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com raised Axcelis Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.75.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 31.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter worth $215,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter worth $243,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 8.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter worth $264,000. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

