Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $56.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $52.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 53.80% from the stock’s previous close.

AX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush lowered shares of Axos Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Axos Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of AX stock opened at $36.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.46. Axos Financial has a 1 year low of $34.11 and a 1 year high of $62.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.50.

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 31.52%. The firm had revenue of $178.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Axos Financial will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Axos Financial by 12.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,766 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its position in Axos Financial by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 13,263 shares during the period. PFG Advisors bought a new position in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter worth $509,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 27,151 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 76,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

