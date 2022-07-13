AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AZZ had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $314.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. AZZ’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. AZZ updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of AZZ traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.45. 2,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,139. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.29. AZZ has a fifty-two week low of $39.30 and a fifty-two week high of $58.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.24%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AZZ by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,595,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,227,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in AZZ by 7.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,243,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,963,000 after buying an additional 85,083 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in AZZ by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 879,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,448,000 after buying an additional 19,265 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of AZZ by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 621,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,964,000 after purchasing an additional 57,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AZZ by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 331,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,983,000 after purchasing an additional 8,918 shares in the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc offers galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

