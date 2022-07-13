B. Riley Lowers Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Price Target to $16.00

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at B. Riley from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.68% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Shares of BWB stock opened at $16.11 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.75. The company has a market cap of $450.76 million, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 12-month low of $14.97 and a 12-month high of $20.05.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The business had revenue of $31.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.71 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 33.29%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $69,947.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,207,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,267,880.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 21.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $173,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 52.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. 48.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

