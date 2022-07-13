Baillie Gifford & Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortis during the 4th quarter worth $2,420,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortis by 29.5% in the first quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortis during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,446,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,813,000 after buying an additional 33,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Fortis by 1.9% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 107,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on FTS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Fortis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.10.

NYSE:FTS traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.90. The stock had a trading volume of 31,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.35. Fortis Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.12 and a 52 week high of $51.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.88.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Fortis had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Fortis Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

