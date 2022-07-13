Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $13.27 Million Stock Position in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its position in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 810,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,933 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 1.48% of Chinook Therapeutics worth $13,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KDNY. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $31,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 9.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Eric Dobmeier purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.03 per share, with a total value of $65,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,616.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 23.38% of the company’s stock.

KDNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

KDNY traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.36. 6,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,593. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.93. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $19.67.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.70 million for the quarter. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 180.48% and a negative return on equity of 23.24%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases.

