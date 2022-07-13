Baillie Gifford & Co. Increases Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,655 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $9,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,230.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,893,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,360,161.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.37, for a total value of $70,256.27. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,833 shares in the company, valued at $2,998,295.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,371 shares of company stock worth $2,963,506. Company insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VEEV shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $252.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.68.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $201.14. The company had a trading volume of 13,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,959. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.99 and a 200 day moving average of $202.71. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.04 and a 52-week high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.88 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 21.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.